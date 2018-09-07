© Getty images

Hundreds of thousands of people have expressed their outrage and opposition to his racism, Islamophobia, sexism, warmongering and climate change denial, and are ready to march together against Trump when he visits.

Compared to some of the real horrors that the state is capable of unleashing (and has unleashed) - inflation, wars, financial collapse, the burgeoning and bankrupt welfare state

Words, Not Deeds

Face Values, Idealism, and Lack of Principles

"Diversity", "Equality", "Oppression"

Victimhood

Leftism and the State

Dissent From Within The Ranks

The Leftist as Useful Idiot

[IYIs are] the inner circle of no-skin-in-the-game policymaking "clerks" and journalists-insiders, that class of paternalistic semi-intellectual experts with some Ivy league, Oxford-Cambridge, or similar label-driven education who are telling the rest of us 1) what to do, 2) what to eat, 3) how to speak, 4) how to think... and 5) who to vote for [...] [The IYI is] the semi-erudite who thinks he is an erudite [...who...] pathologizes others for doing things he doesn't understand without ever realizing it is his understanding that may be limited [...] They are so blinded by verbalistic notions such as science, education, democracy, racism, equality, evidence, rationality and similar buzzwords that they can be easily taken for a ride.2

he did, apparently

brag about his killing success

.

What does the left intend to do about all of these people?

3

The Trends That Drive The Left

Conclusion - Why is This Important?

The battle over dividing up the loot in Washington is going to expose the Constitutional settlement as a deeply flawed experiment. Americans are going to have to re-think the relationship between Washington and local governments. It has been a one-way train to centralization ever since 1788.



[...]



Will the conservatives and the Christians have some kind of philosophically grounded, morally grounded worldview to justify the re-establishment of decentralized political power in 2050?



[...]



Ideas have consequences, but it is not clear who will have the ideas. I think we are going to have at least a decade in which the issue of decentralization will be one of the crucial political issues in America. When Washington's checks bounce [...] America's academics, intellectuals, social theorists, website editors, and even a handful of pastors will have to deal with the fiscal and political reality that nobody is talking about today.



[...]



Today's dominant ideas will not shape what happens over the next 35 years. Money will shape it. More to the point, the absence of money will shape it. The battle over the nondiscretionary budgets will shape it.



This is the grand opportunity today.9