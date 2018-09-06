© Global Look Press/ Sanjay Purkait

Gay sex will no longer be considered a crime in India after its Supreme Court repealed a colonial era law which made it an offence.The landmark verdict overturned a 2013 ruling which criminalized gay sex by upholding the colonial-era law, also known as Section 377, by which sexual activity between people of the same sex is categorized as an "unnatural offence."The ruling comes after a lengthy battle for equal rights in India, where people still struggle to accept homosexuality.The Delhi High Court had in 2009 ruled that a ban on consensual sex between gay couples was in breach of a person's fundamental rights.But that was overruled in 2013 by the Supreme Court following a petition launched by a coalition of opponents made up of Hindus, Christians, and Muslims.The Supreme Court ruled that because just a "minuscule fraction of the country's population constitute lesbians, gays, bisexuals or transgenders," the legitimization of gay sex was "legally unsustainable.""We feel as equal citizens now," activist Shashi Bhushan said, AP reports. "What happens in our bedroom is left to us."