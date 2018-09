© Pascal Rossignol / Reuters



The New Yorker magazine invited nationalism ideologue and former Trump campaign figure Steve Bannon to its festival to confront him in a live interview, but changed its mind after other guests threatened to boycott.Bannon, a former strategist for Donald Trump's 2016 election run and an ex-chairman of Breitbart News, is among the most reviled people in the liberal political camp in the US. Critics call him an open white nationalist, anti-Semite, and xenophobe.The New Yorker invited him to be a feature guest at the magazine's October festival. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist David Remnick told the New York Times he intended to confront the man with tough questions and expected that the hostile audience would help put pressure on the guest.That rationale, however, didn't seem to go over well with some of the other people on the guest list and on the magazine's own staff."I love working for [the New Yorker] but I'm beyond appalled by this... I have already made that very clear to David Remnick. You can, too," New Yorker writer and fellow Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Schulz tweeted, followed by the magazine's email address."I'm out. Sorry, NewYorker. See if Milo Yiannopoulos is free?" comedian and actor Patton Oswalt tweeted, referring to the notorious right-wing speaker.Late Monday, the magazine announced it was canceling the invitation. Remnick released a statement justifying the initial decision, insisting that to "interview Bannon is not to endorse him.""By conducting an interview with one of Trumpism's leading creators and organizers, we are hardly pulling him out of obscurity. Ahead of the mid-term elections and with 2020 in sight, we'd be taking the opportunity to question someone who helped assemble Trumpsim," he argued."There is no illusion here. It's obvious that no matter how tough the questioning, Bannon is not going to burst into tears and change his views of the world... The question is whether an interview has value in terms of fact, argument, or even exposure, whether it has value to a reader or an audience."Remnick conceded that the festival was not the best format in which to interview Bannon, and that it could be done "in a more traditional journalistic setting."