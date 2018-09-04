© Ircity / YouTube

Footage showing a Siberian governor shooting a bear, as it was hibernating in its den, at nearly point-blank range has sparked outrage and a formal complaint from a Duma deputy.The video shows Levchenko and a group of smiling men congratulating each other as they pull the bloodied, dead bear from its den.Many Russians took offense at the grisly video, sparking a number of colorful, profanity-laced comments directed at the governor.Chairman of the Duma's Committee on Natural Resources, Property and Land Relations Nikolay Nikolaev has filed a formal complaint to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs about the hunting excursion, calling Levchenko's conduct unworthy of a "governor and Siberian.""We contacted the head of the hunting grounds of this district who told us that the hunt was preceded by appeals from local residents who complained about the bear," the spokesperson said.