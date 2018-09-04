© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit



The Syrian news agency reports about a missile attack on Hama and Tartus carried out by the Israeli Air Force. The latter, however, has not yet commented on the strike.As the Al-Masdar media outlet reported,According to media,The media failed, however, to specify what objects in Syria were targeted.It is still unknown whether the airstrikes were carried out in close proximity to the Russian naval support facility in Tartus.Prior to that, Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing witnesses, about several explosions that were heard in the countryside of Hama province.Earlier, a Syrian government TV station alleged that the explosions were an aggression.On July 23 Israeli planes attacked positions in the province of Hama (220 km from Damascus) from Lebanon's airspace, causing no casualties. At the time, the Syrian air defenses managed to intercept three missiles.On August 3, the Syrian military shot down an Israeli drone in the sky over the suburb of El-Kiswa in south-west Damascus.