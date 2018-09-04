Firefighters
At least 12 engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a primary school in London, the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at Hewett Road in the Dagenham area of East London, according to the statement.

"Around half of the single-storey building is currently alight," the firefighters said, adding that the cause of the blaze is unknown.


Reports on Twitter suggest that the affected building belongs to Roding Primary School with provision for deaf children.