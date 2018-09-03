© Texas Department of Public Safety / YouTube



Newly-released video shows a Texas woman leading police on a 100-mph chase and crashing her car, before attempting to flee on foot and hijack another vehicle, all while carrying a baby in a portable car seat.In the video, shot in June but released recently by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 29-year-old driver flees from police at high speed, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour in her Mercedes-Benz SUV.Weaving through traffic on a Texas highway, the woman narrowly misses several cars, and police roll out a spike strip to burst her tires. The spikes send the woman's SUV careening off the highway, through the dirt and onto an access road.The woman then grabs a car seat with an infant and tries to escape on foot. She runs across a busy road with the baby swinging in its carrier under her arm.The woman had outstanding warrants, and has now been charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and child endangerment. Child Protective Services took the infant into care.