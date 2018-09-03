© Sputnik / Morad Safed



Amid declining profits, the Daesh terrorist organization* has reportedly started to invest in legal businesses to keep on financing its activity, head of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) intelligence information and international relations service, Sergey Beseda, said Monday."If we compare those financial receipts that were in 2014 and were estimated at about $3 billion, then now ISIL [Daesh] militants manage to get $200-300 million a year," Beseda said at an international conference on efforts to counter illegal arms supply in the context of the fight against international terrorism.He said the Daesh started investing money in legal businesses to finance its further activity.In addition, Daesh is training and redeploying sabotage and terrorist groups to Europe, Central Asia, and Russia, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO RATS) executive committee deputy head Dzhumakhon Giyesov revealed on Monday during international conference on efforts to counter illegal arms supply in the context of the fight against international terrorism.Giyesov said.Earlier, Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Daesh made a series of attempts to invest money "into legitimate business ventures abroad."In April, media reports stated that Daesh had managed to seize oil fields in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, which was its former key stronghold, with the group using its oil fields to raise funds for its terror state.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia