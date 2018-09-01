A passenger plane from Moscow has made a rough landing in Sochi, hitting a fence, losing a wing and catching fire.It took the Utair-operated Boeing 737, arriving from Moscow, two attempts to land in Sochi, southern Russia, with strong wind and rain the likely cause of the failed first attempt. When the crew managed to land the plane, it overshot the runway and hit a fence.A video of the incident has appeared online, showing the plane engulfed in flames near the runway.