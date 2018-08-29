© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara

Staff of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which provides housing for low and moderate income residents in New York City,"[It happened on] overtime, during working hours, after working hours, any day or any time of the day," Throggs Neck Houses Tenant Association President Monique Johnson told the New York Post Monday. "I now understand why work wasn't getting done."After multiple complaints by residents and some NYCHA staff - who secretly took photos and shot videos of the debauchery - Johnson informed NYCHA management about the sex parties.Even the workers who were not involved in the sex parties were also relieved of their duties in Throggs Neck."It's not enough that staff was moved from here. I want the staff to be held accountable," Johnson said during a news conference Monday, the New York Post reported. "I don't want them to go to other locations and misappropriate someone over there.""There was a lot of people included," Johnson told the Post. "Supervisors were allegedly having sexual relations with caretakers. There was drinking and sexual acts going on... More playing and less working."In addition, complaints were also filed with the New York City Department of Investigation, which advised the NYCHA on August 15 to take disciplinary action."It's bittersweet," Johnson said, referring to the fate of staffers who were not involved in the sex parties. "It gives us the opportunity to start fresh, start anew. But you have workers that have been here for 20-plus years. They had nothing to do with these allegations, and now they've been uprooted. I feel sad for them."NYCHA spokesperson Robin Levine told the Post Monday that the Housing Authority had "long-standing concerns about management and performance issues" at the Throggs Neck Houses."Those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff was reassigned," Levine added.