driving
© Zohra Bensemra / Reuters
A man in Texas has been arrested a second time for shooting female drivers because he doesn't believe women should be allowed to get behind the wheel. Authorities say the man has a "dim" view of the opposite sex.

Nicholas D'Agostino was initially arrested for shooting a mother as she drove to a car wash in Katy, Texas, on July 10. The bullet went straight through her arm, lodging just millimeters from her heart.


The 29-year-old claimed the shooting was in "self-defense," saying the woman swerved into his lane twice and was trying to commit "vehicular manslaughter," ABC 13 reported.

D'Agostino posted a $75,000 bond last week. He was free for just 48 hours before he was re-arrested for an incident that occurred in March, in which he reportedly shot a woman while leaving a Shell gas station in Katy.

Authorities say D'Agostino confessed to the July shooting and five similar shootings while he was behind bars the first time.

He is now locked up on two bonds totaling $400,000, and faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators asked for the bond to be significantly higher this time around, saying in court records that he "presents a continuing threat to the community and in particular, to female motorists in Katy."

Investigators who examined D'Agostino's Facebook page said he "rants and rambles on about female motorists and how incompetent they are and that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children."

D'Agostino is due to face a judge over the charges in September, with defense attorney Ken Mingledorff calling the new charges a "shock."

"The family is just as sorry as they can be. They're wonderful people and they're very, very sorry for any problems or pain this has caused anyone," he told ABC 13.