© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

© PJ Media



© PJ Media



Is Google manipulating its algorithm to prioritize left-leaning news outlets in their coverage of President Trump? It sure looks that way based on recent search results for news on the president.Conservatives and Trump supporters have for the last several years questioned whether Google was deprioritizing conservative news sites, hiding them from users who utilize their search engine.To test the premise, I performed a Google search for "Trump" using the search engine's "News" tab and analyzed the results using Sharyl Attkisson's media bias chart I expected to see some skewing of the results based on my extensive experience with Google, but I was not prepared for the blatant prioritization of left-leaning and anti-Trump media outlets. Looking at the first page of search results, I discovered that CNN was the big winner, scoring two of the first ten results. Other left-leaning sites that appeared on the first page were CBS, The Atlantic, CNBC, The New Yorker, Politico, Reuters, and USA Today (the last two outlets on this list could arguably be considered more centrist than the others).But it got much, much worse when I analyzed the first 100 items that Google returned in a search for news on "Trump."Other left-leaning outlets also fared well, including NBC, CNBC, The Atlantic, and Politico. The only right-leaning sites to appear in the top 100 were The Wall Street Journal and Fox News with 3 and 2 results respectively.PJ Media did not appear in the first 100 results, nor did National Review, The Weekly Standard, Breitbart, The Blaze, The Daily Wire, Hot Air, Townhall, Red State, or any other conservative-leaning sites except the two listed above.Here are the sites that appeared most frequently in the top 100 results.As you can see, CNN has a disproportionate number of articles returned when searching for "Trump" - nearly 29 percent of the total. In fact, left-leaning sites comprised 96 percent of the total results.I performed the search a multiple times using different computers (registered to different users) and Google returned similar results. While not scientific,Google is secretive about its algorithm, although the company does say that a variety of factors - around 200 of them, according to Google - go into how pages are ranked. In fact, a whole science has developed - called search engine optimization (SEO) - that purports to help sites become more visible in Google search results. Factors such as the relevance of the topic, the design of the website, internal and external links, and the way articles are written and formatted all can affect a site's Google traffic."Can I Rank," an SEO company in San Francisco, also found an anti-conservative bias in Google search results . The company studied over 1,200 URLs that ranked highly in Google search results for politically-charged keywords like "gun control," "abortion," "TPP," and Black Lives Matter" and then assessed whether there was a political slant to the articles.They sampled 2,000 results and found that searchers are 39 percent more likely to be presented with left-leaning articles.For some keywords, the disparity was even more pronounced. Someone searching for "Republican platform," for example, would see the official text of the platform followed by seven left-leaning results that were critical of the platform.The company's research turned up no right-leaning sites in the top results for keywords like "minimum wage," "abortion," "NAFTA," "Iraq war," "campaign finance reform," "global warming," "marijuana legalization," and "TPP.""The proportion of results with a left-leaning bias increased for top ranking results, which typically receive the majority of clicks," the company found. "For example, we found that search results denoted as demonstrating a left or far left slant received 40% more exposure in the top 3 ranking spots than search results considered to have a right or far right political slant.""Our analysis of the algorithmic metrics underpinning those rankings suggests that factors within the Google algorithm itself may make it easier for sites with a left-leaning or centrist viewpoint to rank higher in Google search results compared to sites with a politically conservative viewpoint," the report found. "Though Google would like to portray itself as a fair and balanced arbiter of facts - a role it has recently tried to strengthen with the launch of a fact checking mechanism Google denies charges that the company is manipulating the algorithm to prioritize news from left-leaning sites. "Google does not manipulate results," Maggie Shiels, a representative from Google's corporate communications and public affairs, told PJM in an email. "There are more than 200 signals taken into account when someone does a search which include freshness of results.""These stories are put into clusters to organise the news and to make them easy to search through," she said, explaining that they have " labels like highly cited, in-depth, etc." She said her personal search for Trump returned results from BBC, the New York Times, CNBC, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal. "When I click on 'view all' I get full coverage -- I get CNN, Reuters, Axios, Washington Examiner," she said. Following those results, she sees her subscriptions, video from Fox and CNN, a timeline, opinion pieces, Twitter, and "all coverage which covers a lot of different publications and is an endless stream of stories from a wide variety of sources."Bloomberg columnist Leonid Bershidsky wrote about the problem of bias earlier this year , reacting to the news of James Damore's treatment at Google. "Google's search algorithms are a black box to the public," he explains.It's not up to an internet search company to try to level these differences.""But if that company fosters a work culture in which a certain worldview dominates, can its products be trusted to be neutral?" he asks.It appears not.My colleague Roger L. Simon is asking the same questions. He wrote here at PJM earlier this week that social media companies are the most dangerous monopolies - ever.As more and more people turn to Google and other social media outlets for their news, it may not be hyperbolic to suggest that the biases inherent in human-created algorithms have the potential to affect the fate of democracy. Certainly they can - and likely do - impact the outcomes of elections both here and abroad. With all the talk and hand-wringing about fake news and bad foreign actors using social media outlets to attempt to manipulate election results,