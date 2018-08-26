French soldiers of the anti-terror security
FILE PHOTO French soldiers of the anti-terror security forces Sentinel Operation
Soldiers from Operation Sentinel, deployed in the aftermath of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, opened fire on a suspicious car that was trying to hit one of them. The driver is currently on the run and is wanted by police.

The incident took place in a suburb of Lille in northern France on Saturday evening. However, the information did not emerge in the French media until the next day.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle made maneuvers which were considered dangerous by Operation Sentinel soldiers. The troops fired at least three shots at the vehicle, which attempted to hit one of the soldiers. The driver managed to flee the scene and the vehicle is being searched for by police.

The authorities reportedly said the incident is not terrorist-related, local media reports.

Operation Sentinel, aimed to bolster the country's security, was launched amid a national state of emergency, which was declared following the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. The events were the deadliest acts of terrorism in the country's history, and left over 130 people dead. The Sentinel patrols themselves have also been targeted by terrorists.