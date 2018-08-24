© Global Look Press/ Rodrigo Reyes Marin

A damning report into Google data collection found that the Android operating system sends ten times more personal information, including location data, to the tech giant than Apple's iOS. The study caused an outcry on Twitter.Yet, the research by Professor Douglas C. Schmidt from Vanderbilt University claimsDisgruntled Android users have flocked to Twitter to accuse the tech giant of "tapping into everything it can."In contrast, Apple servers received location data once a day and the volume of location data collected is 16 times lower than what Google collects from Android."This result highlights the fact that the Android and Chrome platforms play an important role in Google's data collection," the research paper, published last week, reads.The report is the second blow to the company in just a few days, coming just after Google was accused of routinely tracking users' movements despite them explicitly asking it not to.Google is able to obtain such data, without the user interacting with the device, via Android and the Chrome browser, apps like YouTube and Maps, as well as publisher and advertising tools, such Analytics, AdMob and AdWords.Google has heavily criticized the study which a spokesman says "contains wildly misleading information", the Telegraph reports.