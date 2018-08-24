It looks more like a scene from a bizarre drug-cartel action movie, but the Russian ambassador and top Argentinian officials did gather at a crematorium in a Buenos Aires cemetery to incinerate 400kg of cocaine.The thick white smoke billowing above the La Chacarita cemetery on Tuesday had nothing to do with funeral services. Russian envoy Dmitry Feoktistov, Argentinian Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and National Gendarmerie Director Gerardo Otero were all at the crematorium, wearing surgical masks and tossing dozens of packages of drugs, worth millions of dollars, into the incinerator.The occult-looking gathering was far from secret, with many cameras present, as it was actually the product of a joint Russian-Argentinian operation earlier this year.In February, a massive delivery of 389kg of cocaine from Argentina to Russia was thwarted by the security agencies of both nations.The Russian diplomats informed Argentinian police of the find and a cunning plan to bring down the smugglers was swiftly conjured."The active part of the operation to stop the supply of drugs is over, but we certainly hope that this is the start of new cooperation between Russia and Argentina," Feoktistov said, as cited by TASS.