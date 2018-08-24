The thick white smoke billowing above the La Chacarita cemetery on Tuesday had nothing to do with funeral services. Russian envoy Dmitry Feoktistov, Argentinian Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and National Gendarmerie Director Gerardo Otero were all at the crematorium, wearing surgical masks and tossing dozens of packages of drugs, worth millions of dollars, into the incinerator.
The occult-looking gathering was far from secret, with many cameras present, as it was actually the product of a joint Russian-Argentinian operation earlier this year.
In February, a massive delivery of 389kg of cocaine from Argentina to Russia was thwarted by the security agencies of both nations. Just a few months prior to the operation, several bags packed with blow were discovered by shocked staff in one of the Russian embassy buildings in Argentina.
The Russian diplomats informed Argentinian police of the find and a cunning plan to bring down the smugglers was swiftly conjured. The cocaine was replaced with flour and sent to Russia where two men were detained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) as they came to pick it up. Two more arrests were made in Argentina in connection with the case.
A former technical worker at the Russian embassy in Argentina, who is suspected of being the mastermind behind the whole drug-trafficking scheme, was extradited to Russia from Germany in late July.
"The active part of the operation to stop the supply of drugs is over, but we certainly hope that this is the start of new cooperation between Russia and Argentina," Feoktistov said, as cited by TASS.
