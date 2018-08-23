President Donald Trump says his former lawyerSpeaking with Fox & Friends, Trump said he knew about the payments "later on" and that he even tweeted about them, but denied they had anything to do with his campaign."They didn't come out of the campaign. They came from me," Trump told interviewer Ainsley Earhardt.The full interview is scheduled to air on Thursday morning, but Fox & Friends teased a short video clip of it on Wednesday afternoon.Cohen pleaded guilty on eight federal charges on Tuesday, including that a candidate on whose behalf he was working instructed him to make payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump back in 2006. Paying adult actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) and Playboy model Karen McDougal qualifiedIn the interview, Trump also seemed to object to the Justice Department's conduct in prosecuting his former personal attorney.who was appointed to investigate claims of Trump's "collusion" with Russia in the 2016 election.Trump told Fox & Friends,