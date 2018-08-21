bushfire
Firecrews are continuing to battle a bushfire at North Deep Creek north of Gympie.

Earlier residents were told to get ready to leave their homes, but the bushfire warning level has since been downgraded to advice.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are reminding people to keep up-to-date with the latest information and decide what actions to take if the situation changes

About 6.45pm Monday, the blaze was burning close to Young Rd and Gardener Rd and travelling in an easterly direction from Young Rd.


Meanwhile, the number of bushfires burning across the state continues to rise, with nearly 300 recorded in the last 24 hours.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said since 8am on Sunday firefighters had responded to hundreds of fire threats.

"Firefighters have worked extremely hard over the weekend as conditions have been very challenging with no reprieve in sight today," Ms Carroll said, "about 800 bushfires have been reported since Wednesday"

Ms Carroll urged residents to keep up to date with local fire conditions and encouraged them to listen to advice issued by QFES.

Fire crews are monitoring a number of fires across the state, including one at Mt Chalmers and another at Bungundarra near Yeppoon, though none are currently threatening homes.

In the far north officials have downgraded a bushfire near Townsville, following earlier warnings for Mutarnee and Crystal Creek residents to prepare to leave their homes.

An alert just before 11am encouraged residents to stay alert to the blaze burning near Barrett Rd, but said it didn't pose any immediate threat and crews are working to contain it.

Firefighters are also monitoring bushfires near Killarney and Glen Esk but said neither are currently endangering property.

