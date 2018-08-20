The deeply disturbing video shows a police officer pursuing a 16-year-old boy for riding his bicycle without the proper front-facing light. When the cop tried to stop the child, the child kept peddling.
As FOX 40 reports:
Police say another patrol vehicle responding to the scene had attempted to cut the teen off, but lost control and hit him in front of a home on Eleanor Avenue. The patrol vehicle then hit a parked car in the driveway. Detectives say the speed of the car is still under investigation, but the speed reported on the dashboard camera was 27 miles per hour.Running over a child is most assuredly against the department's policy and even the department noted the severity of the situation.
In the video, the teen repeatedly screams, "I'm sorry" while being put in handcuffs. He was later taken to the hospital with what police described as minor injuries. The teen was released from the hospital a few hours later.
Another witness said he was hit by the patrol car but detectives said, based on the dashboard camera video, that wasn't true.
"The department acknowledges this was bad police work," Patrick Buelna, an attorney for the family said.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn released a statement saying:
"Clearly, this collision could have been tragic. I am grateful the young man was not more seriously injured and that no one else was injured. Our training is designed to prevent this sort of thing from happening. we are going to make sure our training- and the officer's adherence to that training- is as solid as it can be."
Although police claim that the collision was an accident, witnesses, including the boy's family say otherwise.
"The police pretty much used the Interceptor to run the minor over to get him to stop, flying him about 10 feet off the sidewalk, into the neighbor's yard," the boy's uncle Lavar Washington said.
When watching the video below, the officer's alleged "loss of control of the vehicle" does not appear to be obvious as he steers toward the child and runs into a yard. It actually looks like the cop ran over the boy on purpose-over improper lighting on his bicycle.
"A responding officer driving a marked police vehicle observed the suspect running toward him on Eleanor Avenue and attempted to assist in detaining the suspect," the police statement read. "Initial investigation appears to indicate the officer lost control of his vehicle and collided with the suspect."
"The police are sharing a narrative that is completely a lie," BLM Sacramento said.
Watch the video below and decide for yourself whether or not this cop really tried to run the boy over for a bicycle citation.
Sadly, this sort of stop and violence over improper bicycle lighting is not uncommon.
As TFTP previously reported, an officer's dashcam video showed a disturbing scene unfold as a police officer stops a man on a bicycle. An unarmed, shirtless, shoeless man is mauled for several minutes by a police K-9.
The reason for the stop was the cyclist was riding without a light on his bike.