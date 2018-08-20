Thackerville concert
Crew attend to fallen metal structure at Backstreet Boys concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma
At least 14 people who gathered for a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma have been injured after a severe storm blew over an outdoor entrance structure.

The outdoor show of the legendary group was due to take place at the Colosseum at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, 190km from Oklahoma City on Saturday evening.

Organizers said they spotted lightning within four miles (6.4km) of the casino, which prompted them to start an evacuation. "However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff's warnings," the statement said.


Nearly half an hour after the warning, the storm "hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses" with strong winds and heavy rain. The incident led to at least 14 people being injured, the casino said.


The band tweeted that the show was canceled and that they will seek to reschedule it. "We never want to put our fans in harm's way," the group said. Lead singer Nick Carter said he was praying for the injured fans.

The Backstreet Boys, often referred to as BSB, formed in 1993 and rose to fame in the late 90s. During its long history, the group has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making it one of the best-selling boy bands ever.