Society's Child
Entrance structure collapse injures 14 fans before Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert
RT
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 15:39 UTC
The outdoor show of the legendary group was due to take place at the Colosseum at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, 190km from Oklahoma City on Saturday evening.
Organizers said they spotted lightning within four miles (6.4km) of the casino, which prompted them to start an evacuation. "However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff's warnings," the statement said.
Nearly half an hour after the warning, the storm "hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses" with strong winds and heavy rain. The incident led to at least 14 people being injured, the casino said.
The band tweeted that the show was canceled and that they will seek to reschedule it. "We never want to put our fans in harm's way," the group said. Lead singer Nick Carter said he was praying for the injured fans.
The Backstreet Boys, often referred to as BSB, formed in 1993 and rose to fame in the late 90s. During its long history, the group has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making it one of the best-selling boy bands ever.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- Video shows cops attack dad, taser him as he held his 2-month-old baby
- District Judge rules Rosenstein is the 'ultimate authority' over Mueller's investigation
- Cop runs into a child for improper light on his bicycle, cops get swarmed by angry neighbors
- Turkey lodges WTO complaint that US tariffs broke free trade rules
- The 1953 Iran coup was a crime authored in London and Washington, where they're conspiring to do it again
- Unhinged CNN analyst Philip Mudd blows up at Paris Dennard for pointing out the profitability of security clearances
- Investigation underway after video emerges showing North Carolina cops kicking & beating suspect while he's subdued on the ground
- Italy's NATO racket: Is it a bridge too far?
- Breaking with US on Iran, the EU to cover US damages to Iranian economy
- Total to leave Iran despite Brussels' protection pledge against US sanctions
- Trump: One-state solution could eventually result in an Israeli PM named 'Mohammed'
- Federal judge flips Trump order by reinstating Obama's WOTUS rule
- South African zealots begin illegal seizures of land owned by white farmers after they refuse lowball buyout offers
- Trump labels Mueller probe 'McCarthyism at its worst', lashes out at 'fake' New York Times
- Bolton would consider hiring for-profit mercenaries in 17-yr Afghan war
- UK cuts funding for Syrian opposition group accused by BBC of being under jihadist control
- Clinton saga continues as watchdog publishes new batches of Hillary emails
- Under Trump black business ownership jumps 400% in one year
- Finished with 17 years of US 'help' a homegrown Afghan peace movement is born
- District Judge rules Rosenstein is the 'ultimate authority' over Mueller's investigation
- Turkey lodges WTO complaint that US tariffs broke free trade rules
- The 1953 Iran coup was a crime authored in London and Washington, where they're conspiring to do it again
- Unhinged CNN analyst Philip Mudd blows up at Paris Dennard for pointing out the profitability of security clearances
- Italy's NATO racket: Is it a bridge too far?
- Breaking with US on Iran, the EU to cover US damages to Iranian economy
- Total to leave Iran despite Brussels' protection pledge against US sanctions
- Trump: One-state solution could eventually result in an Israeli PM named 'Mohammed'
- Federal judge flips Trump order by reinstating Obama's WOTUS rule
- Trump labels Mueller probe 'McCarthyism at its worst', lashes out at 'fake' New York Times
- Bolton would consider hiring for-profit mercenaries in 17-yr Afghan war
- UK cuts funding for Syrian opposition group accused by BBC of being under jihadist control
- Clinton saga continues as watchdog publishes new batches of Hillary emails
- Russian MoD: Technologically advanced parties are providing terrorists with technology to assemble UAVs packed with explosives
- Trump trashes NY Times reporting, denies WH counsel Don McGahn 'turned on him'
- Erdogan: US attack on Turkish economy no different from strike against flag
- Brennan doubles down on charge that Trump engaged in 'treasonous behavior', yet says he didn't actually commit treason
- Lavrov: 'Secret directive' bans UN agencies from helping rebuild Syria until 'political transition'
- DC Judge rules FBI must show documentation used to verify Steele Dossier
- Twitter is meddling in US elections, not Russia - shadow-banning GOP candidates
- Video shows cops attack dad, taser him as he held his 2-month-old baby
- Cop runs into a child for improper light on his bicycle, cops get swarmed by angry neighbors
- Investigation underway after video emerges showing North Carolina cops kicking & beating suspect while he's subdued on the ground
- South African zealots begin illegal seizures of land owned by white farmers after they refuse lowball buyout offers
- Under Trump black business ownership jumps 400% in one year
- Finished with 17 years of US 'help' a homegrown Afghan peace movement is born
- 2 Ukrainian ECHR officials accused of using position in plot to embezzle $2m in state funds
- Former Yazidi slave girl flees Germany after encountering her ISIS captor-turned 'refugee' - UPDATE
- Entrance structure collapse injures 14 fans before Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert
- 7 injured after young man refused entry to nightclub rams crowd with car
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes on CNN & admits Twitter has 'left-leaning bias'
- 'Amazing photos': Lockheed Martin receives gruesome images instead of cool weapons photos in failed Twitter campaign
- Wisconsin tech firm injecting its RFID microchips into hands of employees
- Another car ramming: Three injured in Zaragoza, Spain, as driver hits pedestrians, flees scene
- Westminister car-rammer charged with attempted murder
- Symbolic? Ukrainian BUK anti-aircraft system crashes into building in Kiev after rehearsal for military parade
- You could soon spend 10 years in Australian jail if you don't hand over your phone passcode to authorities
- 'Lucky to be alive': Woman survived 10hrs in sea after falling from cruise ship
- Best of the Web: Hello, and welcome to the real Iran!
- 'Panicking' white farmers putting land up for sale in South Africa - no buyers
- "Trepanation": Analysis on the occupants of the 'cursed' Egyptian sarcophagus released
- Human footprints fossil estimated at 5.7 million years old may challenge history of human evolution
- 3,200-year-old cheese infected with deadly bacteria discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Rites of the Scythians hinted at with discovery of gold hoard
- 'Energy in him was in full swing' says Putin's teacher regarding her famous pupil
- Research pushes Egyptian mummification back 1500 years
- 'Vela incident': Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test 39 years ago
- Stone tools provide new clues to Easter Island's statue builders
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- Ron Unz: American pravda: Jews and Nazis
- 2000-year-old Roman shipwreck found off Crimean coast
- Ancient Mayan discovery: 7,000yo skeleton unearthed in Mexican cave
- Former Russian DM Ivanov: Condoleezza Rice told me Saakashvili was 'off leash'
- 3,400yo Bronze Age citadel, three times larger than Troy unearthed in Romania
- A Short History of the 20th Century: Bolsheviks Robbed Russia of What Would Have Been 'The Russian Century'
- How Norse Greenlanders once dominated the walrus ivory trade
- SOTT Focus: 'Beacon of liberty': 10 years since Georgia attacked South Ossetia and Russia - not the other way around
- Submerged Stone Age settlement found in southeast Finland
- Edward Curtin: The satanic nature of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- Eavesdropping on nature: When roots crack and worms crunch
- The Knowledge Systems of Indigenous Australians: Aboriginal traditions describe the complex motions of planets, the 'wandering stars' of the sky
- NSA broke encryption on numerous 'high potential' VPN's, including Al Jazeera, Iraqi military and airlines
- Phytoplankton bloom: Lava that destroys on land spurs new life at sea
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Are Cells the Intelligent Designers? Why Creationists and Darwinists Are Both Wrong
- Russia against a blanket ban on AI weapons, supports international political declaration
- Does the disappearance of the Y-Chromosome's mean male extinction?
- Small bits of RNA can trigger pain and itchiness
- Russia looks toward innovation, may develop reusable rockets
- Study shows that robots have the power to brainwash children and alter their behavior for the worse
- Mathematics everywhere: Researchers solve age-old spaghetti mystery
- Earth's oldest rocks likely to have been created by meteorite bombardment
- 'Completely new systems, completely new capabilities': Russia rolls out upgraded supersonic strike bomber
- Biomimetics comes to STEM education
- Forensic scientists develop technique of identifying pedophiles through their hands
- Tech expert proves police bodycams can be hacked and footage altered
- Russia to develop super-heavy carrier rocket as reusable spacecraft
- Artificial placenta created in the laboratory
- Scientists find new properties of water
- Auroras discovered around brown dwarfs
- Smoke from British Columbia's raging wildfires turns day into night
- Tornado filmed in New Plymouth, New Zealand
- Large water spout filmed in Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
- Thousands await rescue from flooding as monsoon downpour continues in Kerala, India
- Late season hailstorm wipes out some crops in central Nebraska
- 113 dead turtles wash ashore along 30-kilometer stretch of coast in Chiapas, Mexico
- Floods in Niger leave 19 dead and 65,000 affected
- Man fatally hit by lightning on Long Island, New York
- Yet MORE earthquakes hit Lombok, Indonesia - 6.9 and 6.3 magnitude quakes cause landslides
- 179 dead seals recorded along southern Maine coast since July 1
- Dead whale found on coast of Greenspond, Newfoundland
- Man mauled to death by pack of 4 dogs in Jamaica
- Global cooling: Summer snow recorded at Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
- Rare August tornado strikes Jackson Metro, Mississippi
- Indonesia earthquake shakes Lombok AGAIN as island hit by 6.3 magnitude tremor after disaster killed 460
- Powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Pacific near Fiji
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake hatched in Pittston, Pennsylvania
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 5X monthly rains and false wildfire narratives
- Waterspout videoed over Lake Michigan
- Video shows gigantic fire tornado that killed firefighter in Redding, California
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- This shouldn't be happening: New documentary covers the return of scurvy to developed nations
- E-cig vapor disables key immune cells in the lung and increases inflammation
- Foods with healing cannabinoids
- Alzheimer's drugs are neurotoxicants: How poisoning has become the new standard of care
- India's 'Modicare,' funding 500mn poor, to be operational as of September 25 - PM
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Doctors with Conscience: Heroes in our Midst
- New Zealand study reveals herbicides' role in the rise of superbug resistance
- Dangerous grains: Monsanto's toxic glyphosate found in 43 out of 45 popular children's cereals
- Kickbacks and conflicts of interest: The multibillion-dollar mandatory child vaccination business
- The reasons why anti-authoritarian doctors are so rare
- How did we get here? The surprising origins of the new age of obesity
- Computer scientist gives one of the best explanations of vaccine-related autism you'll ever hear (VIDEO)
- Pathogens, chemical contaminants and how factory-farmed chicken can sicken
- Mercury fillings, the EU and US FDA: One protects consumers and the other ignores them
- Nasty! US invaded by savage tick that sucks animals dry, can spread diseases and spawns without mating
- Too much of a good thing? Excess Vitamin D
- One man's suffering exposed Monsanto's secrets to the world
- New paradigms in addiction therapy
- Chronic: For big pharma, the perfect patient is wealthy, permanently ill and a daily pill-popper
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
Quote of the Day
Shared pain is lessened; shared joy, increased - thus do we refute entropy.
Recent Comments
Doesn't this directly contradict the whole point of the UN? Its that freedom and democracy thingy...again.
It’s all about US weapon sales. It’s a crazy marketing campaign when you have to maintain an international false narrative about a fabricated...
If the PTB feel the need to shut down 'debate' on social media, they'll orchestrate a false flag attack in order to shut it down and thus control...
1 hectare is 2.47 acres. If one should not own over 25,000 acres of land the 3200 hectare farm in question is WELL under the 25,000 acre quote at...
While the shock of a child being passed around from evil pretenders to evil pretenders is unconscionable, consider that this is not a single...