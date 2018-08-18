City of Aleppo, once trading and industrial heart of Syria, is slowly coming back to life after years of fighting and occupation by militants who destroyed its industries.Ancient Aleppo has seen years of fighting between the Syrian government forces and various militant groups. In December 2016, all parts of the city were liberated by the Syrian army and locals started to rebuild peaceful life.While residential areas of Aleppo suffered greatly during the conflict, its industry has seemingly seen it worse. Before the war, Aleppo housed roughly one third of country's industry, and all of its factories were damaged to a certain degree in the years-long fighting.RT crew visited a crucial textile factory in the city, which was rendered inoperable by the militants. Now the plant is back on track and is able yet again to provide its important production."The militants have stolen computer units with chips for the machines. They destroyed the factory on purpose. They wanted to damage Syrian industry as a whole and specifically industry in Aleppo," the factory's manager told RT."Two years ago, during the war we couldn't even open our shops. Shelling, snipers were everywhere, you couldn't live under such circumstances," a local trader said."Thank God now we can work peacefully day and night. We just hang around, smoking, just like the good old days."