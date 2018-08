© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Australian anti-war journalist Caitlin Johnstone was suspended from Twitter for several hours after a tweet blasting Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) as a warmonger and suggested that his death would make the world a better place.Johnstone, a self-described "bogan socialist" and critic of imperialism, had over 33,000 followers on Twitter when she got banned - apparently over a post criticizing McCain earlier this week. Being both vocally anti-Russian and a critic of President Donald Trump, McCain is a figure popular with both the NeverTrump conservatives and #Resistance liberals. The hawkish Republican has battled brain cancer for over a year.The suspension was lifted several hours later.Johnstone reportedly said that Twitter described her post as "abusive behavior." Twitter does not comment on individual account suspensions.Over the past two years, Johnstone has made enemies on both the left and the right, for defending WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange and calling out propaganda about Syria and Russia. Some Twitterati decided that she's gone too far with her McCain comments.However, a number of journalists from both ends of the political spectrum stepped up in Johnstone's defense.wrote author Sean Kerrigan."Everyone okay with this political purge? And who's next?" asked journalist Max Blumenthal.asked journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, referring to the senator's infamous rendition of "Bomb Iran.""We warned, that after #Assange the rest of us would be next. I hate seeing that come to fruition so damn quickly," said Elizabeth Lea Vos of Disobedient Media.Johnstone had posted on Thursday night that she was being harassed by Shareblue's "bot army" on behalf of the "#McResistance hero @RVAwonk," who took offense at her McCain remarks.Johnstone said, according to her archived twitter feed One Twitter user called Johnstone "a firebrand who speaks truth to power, especially the neocon armchair chickenhawks," adding that the suspension of her account is a "sick joke.""Censorship is not conservative or liberal, it's about whether you want more wars. Pro war conservatives never get censored and in fact get 10,000+ Retweets," wrote Mike Cernovich, a Trump supporter who nonetheless led the criticism of the current administration's bombing of Syria.. A twitter user going by the name QuixotesHorse described her as a "key member of The White Helmets Conspiracy Network" who gets "Troll Whistled directly by The Russian Embassy Network."The controversial ban comes days after Twitter granted the blue verification checkmark to Sarah Jeong, the newest member of the New York Times editorial board, despite her long history of overtly racist, abusive and insulting tweets.