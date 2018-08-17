Trump tweeted out a quote from Schumer in 2009, where he said anyone who enters the U.S. is an "illegal alien" and that "illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally."
Trump fired off a follow-up tweet of the actual video clip, where Schumer sounds a lot like the president on immigration.
Watch below:"Illegal immigration is wrong. Plain and simple. Until the American people are convinced that we will stop future flows of illegal immigration, we will make no progress on dealing with the millions of illegal who are here now and on rationalizing our system of legal immigration. That's plain and simple and unavoidable."The president wrote in the caption, "Chuck Schumer, I agree!"
"When we use phrases like 'undocumented workers,' we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combatting illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelming oppose. If you don't think it's illegal, you're not going to say it. I think it is illegal and wrong. We have to change it."
"Above all else, the American people want their government to be serious about protecting the public, enforcing the rule of law, and creating a rational system of legal immigration that will proactively fit our needs rather than reactively responding to future waves of illegal immigration. People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens, and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people as people who entered the U.S. legally."
Schumer's speech is packed full of tough words and language, and makes it clear that the U.S. is not a country without borders and that illegal immigration must be combated. In 2009, he sounded almost identical to Trump. So what happened?
As noted by Independent Journal Review, Schumer appears to have changed his tone around 2013, when he fired off a handful of tweets using the phrase "undocumented" rather than "illegal alien."
In fact, Schumer's new stance on immigration has gotten so bizarre that he even defended MS-13 gang members after Trump called them "animals" and vowed to go after them with the full force of the U.S. government.
In May, Schumer criticized Trump for using harsh language, and also twisted the president's words to make it look like he was calling all immigrants "animals."
MS-13 has been labeled as one of the most violent gangs to ever exist in America, where they are involved in numerous cases of machete attacks, kidnapping, rape, torture, murder, brutal beatings, and robberies.
Schumer's notable change on illegal immigration can be attributed to one thing: politics. In 2009, he held many of the same positions on illegal immigration as Trump. Now, he claims the exact opposite so he can apparently score cheap political points.
And Trump trolled him in epic fashion on Wednesday for it and exposed the New York liberal for being a total hypocrite.
Comment: Schumer is one of the principle denizens of the DC swamp. His only goal appears to be to preserve his position.