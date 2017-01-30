US President Donald Trump has said that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer shed "fake tears" over his ban on Muslims from several countries entering the United States.Schumer got emotional and shed tears while discussing Trump's controversial immigration ban during a press conference in New York on Sunday.Schumer, standing alongside refugees, said Democrats were considering legislation to overturn Trump's executive order."If we get a few more Republicans, I think we might be able to pass legislation to overturn it," he said. "It will be up to getting more Republicans."Calling Trump's order "mean-spirited and un-American," Schumer pointed out that Republican Senators Ben Sasse and John McCain have already spoken out against it."These orders go against what America has always been about. The orders make us less humanitarian, less safe, less American," the Democratic senator said.Trump signed the executive order on Friday that imposes a 90-day entry ban for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, blocks refugees from Syria indefinitely, and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.Trump's sweeping ban sparked confusion and anger at major US airports after border agents began detaining refugees and immigrants who arrived in the country.Tens of thousands of protesters have rallied in US cities and at major airports over Trump's executive order.In a series of tweets early on Monday, Trump blamed demonstrators and Schumer for chaos at airports across the country."Secretary [of Homeland Security John] Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" he added.Trump's ban on immigration sparked a global backlash, including from American allies that view the restrictions as divisive and discriminatory.Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta spoke out against the executive order, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying the global fight against terrorism did not justify "putting people of a specific background or faith under general suspicion."Trump, however, rejected criticism suggesting his executive order amounts to the "Muslim ban" he proposed as a presidential candidate.