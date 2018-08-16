© AFP



Palestinian postal service employees are working overtime to sort through someblocked by Israel for up to eight years, Palestinian officials said Tuesday.the officials said.The goods range from simple letters to medicine and even wheelchairs for the disabled, AFP journalists found at the sorting center in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.Israeli authorities confirmed the packages had been transferred and said an agreement was in the works, but did not comment in detail.Ramadan Ghazawi, an official at the sorting center in Jericho, said he understood"A few days ago Israel allowed more than 10 tons of postal parcels that were stuck in Jordan," he told AFP. He said it would take his staff another two weeks to sort through all the parcels and get them delivered to their recipients.In the sorting center, hundreds of bags were piled on top of each other as workers picked through them in the stifling summer heat.Ghazawi said that the parcels and letters, mostly the former, had been sent from all over the world. Many were goods ordered online by Palestinians that never arrived. A note attached to a wheelchair said it was sent from Turkey in 2015 and meant to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.It said while the deal had not yet gone into force for future deliveries,Some of the transferred goods had been broken, and Ghazawi said that to avoid complaints they were delivering them along with a statement saying Israeli authorities had delivered them in this condition.