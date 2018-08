1. Write morning pages

Greta Solomon is a London-based speaker, author and business writing trainer, helping high-achievers to write their way to more personal and professional success.

Ask almost anyone you know how they are, and the response is likely to be: "busy". Our inboxes are bursting with emails. Appointments and social events keep stacking up. Family woes, work worries and money matters make our minds work overtime. Not to mention commuting, pollution and the "million and one things" to remember.Add to this the uncertain political times we live in and, well, it's not surprising that many people feel overwhelmed.The end result of all of this seems to be widespread depression. According to The World Health Organization, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. They estimate that more than 300 million people are living with depression There is no fast-fix for depression, nor for other forms of mental illness. However, creativity is a remedy - a tonic that can help bring about real change. And many hospitals have arts programs to help patients heal Creative writing can be especially effective, as all you need is a notebook and a pen. It's cheap and can pretty much be done anytime and anywhere. In fact, physicians have long known about the healing power of words. In Ancient Egypt, words were put onto papyrus, dissolved and then drunk so that they could take immediate effect.Much more recently, psychology professor James Pennebaker found thatPositive psychology researcher Megan Hayes looks at wellbeing from a broader perspective, arguing that it cannot simply be measured in terms of doctor visits.So, when the going gets tough, the tough ought to get writing. Here are three ways that you can use writing to increase your wellbeing.If you don't already journal about your feelings, then a good place to start is by writing morning pages . Made popular by Julia Cameron, morning pages are three pages of longhand writing first thing in the morning. The idea is to just get all your niggling thoughts and feelings out onto the page - in a giant brain dump.Julia describes the pages as being like taking a whisk broom and sweeping away your voice-over. This is the mental chatter that we all have.If you already journal, go one step further by actively encouraging more creative self-expression in your writing. A good way to do this is to do activities that tap into your artist-brain (that is, the right side of the brain). So, make the most of the downtime you DO have by doing things such as chopping up vegetables, driving, walking, taking a shower and running.Get into the habit of never leaving the house without a notebook and pen.Even on a busy train, you can whip out a notebook and write down what you can see, hear, touch, taste and smell. You can also jot down how you feel and the movement around you.In short, writing your way to wellbeing is about feeling that you have the tools and techniques you need to thrive and not just survive. So, over to you: can you write yourself well?