"We have significantly reduced our investment in US assets. In fact, the dollar, which is considered to be the international currency, becomes a risky tool for payments."

Moscow will continue selling off its holdings of US Treasury securities in response to the new penalties Washington is ready to introduce against Russia in the near future, according to Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov."I do not rule it out," Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.With several rounds of US sanctions targeting Russia since 2014, Moscow began selling off its holdings toThe minister added that the Kremlin has no plans to target US companies currently working in Russia.he told the media.Last week, the US State Department announced plans to impose new sanctions against Russia over the country's alleged involvement in the Skripal case. Earlier this year, London accused Moscow of poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury. Russia has denied the accusation and has repeatedly called for an objective international investigation into the case.