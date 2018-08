© Fox News



Emails show Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general, and Steele communicated extensively from 2002 all the way into 2017.



One text message from Steele to Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017 reportedly said: "B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re-SY." The text is an apparent reference to President Trump's firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.



The text continued: "Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues."



Ohr reportedly replied: "I'm still here and able to help as discussed....I'll let you know if that changes."

This week, newly released emails between the "Trump Dossier" author Christopher Steele and Obama Official Bruce Ohr gave us an inside look into just how corrupt this Russia investigation is because of it's origin, and now they are going to have to answer for their shady tactics.When speaking to Fox News' Shannon Beam, Gowdy said he has "lost patience" and they are ready to ask them hard-nosed questions to get to the bottom of this.Steele, the former British Spy, used Russian contacts to assemble the Clinton-funded Dossier, which allowed Comey and the Obama Administration to spy on Pres. Trump. This dossier was also the genesis for the Mueller investigation - which is another reason why we believe this whole "Probe" is a major joke.Watch Gowdy lay into the former Obama official here:We will soon find out.And, if Ohr's testimony reveals the truth about Obama's involvement in this probe, it could be bigger than Watergate.Here's more from Fox News on this story: