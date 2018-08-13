The damaging revelations has forced Trey Gowdy and the House Intelligence Community to give an ultimatum to Steele and Ohr - either talk in front of congress or you will be slapped with a major subpoena.
When speaking to Fox News' Shannon Beam, Gowdy said he has "lost patience" and they are ready to ask them hard-nosed questions to get to the bottom of this.
Steele, the former British Spy, used Russian contacts to assemble the Clinton-funded Dossier, which allowed Comey and the Obama Administration to spy on Pres. Trump. This dossier was also the genesis for the Mueller investigation - which is another reason why we believe this whole "Probe" is a major joke.
Watch Gowdy lay into the former Obama official here:
The interesting thing about these new emails are that the former British spy is now linked to senior Obama officials Bruce Ohr. Does this mean that the entire Mueller probe was a plant all along by the corrupt Obama administration? We will soon find out.
And, if Ohr's testimony reveals the truth about Obama's involvement in this probe, it could be bigger than Watergate.
Here's more from Fox News on this story:
Emails show Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general, and Steele communicated extensively from 2002 all the way into 2017.
One text message from Steele to Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017 reportedly said: "B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re-SY." The text is an apparent reference to President Trump's firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.
The text continued: "Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues."
Ohr reportedly replied: "I'm still here and able to help as discussed....I'll let you know if that changes."