Julian Assange's lawyers fear his extradition to the U.S. where they believe a sealed indictment in Virginia is awaiting him. In a rare move by a U.S. politician, a state senator in Virginia has come out in support of Assange:As a military officer, I was trained to strictly observe security protocols. So when I first heard of WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, I was instinctively critical. But upon reading his released documents,Government "of the People" cannot flourish beneath a suffocating cloak of secrecy. AndThe most consequential secrets are those used to conceal steps taken to establish predicates for future wars - unwarranted conflicts that seem to roll off an endless assembly line. No-fly zones, bombings, sanctions, false flags, blockades, mercenaries, bloodthirsty terrorists have all become stock in trade. Sanctions destabilize our targets through hunger and suffering. We terrorize and blow body parts into the streets like calling cards.Before Assange, those who "broke the code" and detected the Deep State's patterns of misbehavior were labeled "conspiracy theorists" or worse.People had been warned they could not elect this person - but they had ignored the instructions. That was not supposed to happen - and could not be permitted to happen again. The People demonstrated that the mainstream media had lost its tight grip on the national conversation. National intelligence was being revealed and shared. Generations of subtle censorship had folded under an onslaught of uncensored communications among families, friends, and interest groups. Social media, a new and frightening paradigm, challenged the elite's grip on the levers of power. After Trump, restoring barriers to free speech and communications became a global imperative.Today, we seein America and globally. Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, PayPal and other high-tech titansBig Brother is back in town.Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are among the censors' prized targets. They have disrupted Big Media censorship.I realize that Julian Assange is controversial, but I'd be pleased if some courageous nation granted him permanent asylum. Let him continue giving citizens an honest peek at the inner workings of their governments. That seems to be our best hope for peace.represents the 13th district of Virginia, encompassing parts of both Loudoun and Prince Williams Counties in northern Virginia.