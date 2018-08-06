© Mike Segar/Reuters

Footage showing an off-duty New York City cop planting an object next to a man he shot has cast doubt over his story that he was being threatened at the time.Surveillance footage of the incident first released by NBC New York shows Ritchard Blake, 40, a police sergeant from the 109th Precinct in Queens, shoot 21-year-old Thavone Santana, after the two are seen briefly arguing on the sidewalk. Blake was off-duty and wearing civilian clothes at the time of the incident on Thursday night.After that he's seen walking around, picking it up and putting it into his pocket. It is believed the object was a knife or blade, police sources told the New York Post.Authorities told reporters on Thursday that Santana pretended to have a gun and that he tried to rob Blake, the New York Times reported. But on Friday, police officials told the paper that Blake said there was a threat with a gun but did not mention attempted robbery.Santana, who was shot in the jaw, is expected to survive after undergoing extensive surgery."The video captures actions that raise serious questions and require further investigation," Detective Sophia Mason, a department spokeswoman, told The Washington Post in a statement. Blake has since been placed on administrative duty, they added.The woman in question is believed to be the of mother of Blake's 10 year-old son, according to Fox News.However, in a press conference on Friday, Police Commissioner James O'Neill shied away from questions regarding the relationship between the men, saying only that police believe the incident began over a prior dispute, according to the Washington Post.Santana, who was shot in the jaw, is expected to survive after undergoing extensive surgery.He is expected to be charged on Monday."That type of behavior - planting a weapon and shooting people - creates public distrust in police and we don't deserve it," an unnamed high ranking police source is quoted telling the NY Post.