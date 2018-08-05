In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon aired earlier in the week, the LA Lakers star said Trump had stirred racial tensions in US sports in an attempt to "divide" the nation.
Comment: By now, a sensible person might have realized that that's actually what the mainstream media has been doing for years, while the evidence suggests that Trump is actually doing the opposite:
- Trump support among blacks has doubled since 2016, defying racism claims
- The Kanye Effect: Black male support for Trump doubles in week after Kanye tweets
- Kanye West endorses black, pro-Trump Conservativism
Trump hit back in a tweet on Friday night in which he mocked James and questioned his intelligence.
The 'I like Mike' conclusion to the tweet was in reference to the debate over whether Michael Jordan or James should be considered the NBA's all-time greatest.
Trump and James have long traded jibes on social media.
The four-time NBA MVP, 33, branded the US leader "a bum" after he rescinded an invitation for NBA champions the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House last year, amid doubts over whether some players - including star man Stephen Curry - would attend.
Last season no invitation was extended, with Curry and James saying that whoever won the NBA finals between their respective teams, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, neither set of players would be going because "no one wants the invite anyway."
Trump and James have also clashed over the NFL anthem protests over perceived racial injustice in the US.
The US leader has criticized players who 'take a knee' during the playing of the anthem, calling for them to be banned or fired.
James has said that Trump "doesn't understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country."
Comment: LeBron appears to have drank the MSM koolaid and merely spouts the same identity politics lines that they do. The irony in his statements are that he's sowing division among people, precisely the thing he's accusing Trump of doing: