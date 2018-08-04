Today on the Truth Perspective we discuss Solzhenitsyn's criticisms of the West, of Communism, and why his warning is still relevant. The problems he elucidated are not just still present, they have gotten worse. Solzhenitsyn worried that the West would have to learn through experience, and not through the example of those who had already suffered. It looks like he was probably right.
Technical note: We had some audio problems during the second half of the show that weren't noticed until after the recording was made. Audio processing was unsuccessful in removing all the clicks, but we hope it is listenable in its current form. Listeners have our apologies!
