© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Hollywood star Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship back in 2016, is going to be Moscow's special representative on humanitarian relations with the US.The veteran actor's task will be "to contribute to the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian sphere, including interactions in the fields of culture, art, public and youth exchanges, among other things," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Facebook page.Seagal won't be receiving any payment for doing the job, which the ministry described as "the case of people's diplomacy meeting with traditional diplomacy."The 66-year-old action star, who appeared in more than 60 movies, including 'Above the Law' and 'Under Siege,' said that he was "sincerely grateful" to the Russian Foreign Ministry for the opportunity."I've always tried to do everything possible to help Russian-American relations to improve.I was working towards without having an official status and now it is a great honor for me to do the same officially," Seagal, who hold both Russian and US passports, said.Seagal has been a long time supporter of Russia, visiting it regularly as he opened a chain of the Planet Hollywood franchise in Moscow in the 90s. In 2013 he became an ambassador for Russian firearms manufacturer Orsis.