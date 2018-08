© Abduljabbar Zeyad / Reuters



The United States should be held accountable for Saudi-led airstrikes that hit a hospital and fish market, killing at least two dozen civilians in the Yemeni port, Health Ministry said as thousands protested the attack.According to the ministry, at least 55 people, including women and children, have been killed in the airstrikes. Reuters reported 28 were killed in the air raids, while China's Xinhua said the death toll stood at 70 early on Friday.Thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of Sanaa on Friday to protest the military actions undertaken by the Saudi-led coalition in their country.US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley expressed concern over the strikes during a Security Council briefing on Yemen on Thursday, as if this was a new development in the three-year conflict.The Wall Street Journal reported in June that the US military is helping the Saudi-led coalition to "fine-tune" its list of targets in Hodeida, reportedly in hopes of avoiding unnecessary civilian casualties.With material and logistical support from the US, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners invaded Yemen in March 2015 in hopes of returning deposed President Mansour Hadi to power. Since then, more than 5,500 civilians have been killed and over 9,000 injured, according to the UN.