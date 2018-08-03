© Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Russia's Mission Is UN-Approved And Aimed At Restoring The Military's Reoperationalization

Training Is Conducted In CAR & Neighboring Sudan And Includes Units Of The Presidential Guard

The Russian Presence Is Scattered Throughout The Country

Even Low-Level Representatives Of The Security Services Such As Police Forces Are Being Trained

Russian-Assisted FACA Redeployments Are Along The Northwest-To-Southeastern Frontline Vector That Imperfectly Divides The Country's Christian And Muslim Populations

The Russians Came Under Attack In Bambari In Early June When Passing Through The Town

The UN Still Needs To Conduct A Detailed Inspection Of The Russian Arms Stockpile, But Everything That It's Seen So Far Corresponds To What It's Supposed To Be

Russia Is Responsibly Accounting For the UN-Approved Distribution Of Weapons To All Elements Of CAR's Security Services

CAR President's National Security Advisor Is A Russian Who's Actively Mediating Between The Government And Rebel Groups

Russia Denies The Allegations By A Rebel Faction That It's Bribing Them To Ensure The Safe Transit Of Its Forces Through Areas Under Their Control And Construction Of Hospitals Within Them

Almost 1000 FACA Soldiers And Elite Presidential Guards Were Successfully Trained By Russia In 6 Months, And Moscow Denies That Any Of Its Nationals Are Guarding President Touadéra

Russia Shipped The Bulk Of Its Arms To CAR By February, And While Transparently Exported Under Secure Conditions, This Stockpile Still Needs To Undergo A Full UN Inspection Upon Completion

Each Member Of The Security Services Receiving Russian Weapons Is Personally Responsible For Them Through A Detailed System Of Accountability

The UN Wants To Optimize Its Inspection And Management Of Exempted Military Equipment Such As The Kind Being Provided By Russia Through The Creation Of A New Bureaucratic Protocol