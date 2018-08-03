© Wikipedia



"There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe," the facility said through its Twitter account, two hours after the incident made headlines in media worldwide.One firearm was discharged reportedly during the emergency operation, used to open a door inside the medical center, where the shooter was reported to be.An explanation issued by Wright-Patterson suggested that a contemporaneous drill at the base may have prompted the false alarm.Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has over 27,000 employees and sits a few miles east of Dayton, Ohio. The base was scheduled to hold quarterly base-wide exercises from July 30 to August 3.In 1995, negotiations to end the Bosnian War were held at the base, resulting in the Dayton Agreement that ended the three-year conflict.