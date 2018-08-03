© VOX

Mainstream medicine has failed people with chronic back pain

Enter alternative therapies for chronic back pain

Moving is probably the most important thing you can do for back pain

"Aerobic exercise for 20 min on a cycle ergometer at 70% peak oxygen uptake reduced the pain perception for more than 30 min for patients with [chronic low back pain]."

"Improving the flexibility of the lumbar spine and hamstrings can significantly reduce [chronic low back pain] by 18.5%-58%."

"Core stabilization programs have been shown to significantly reduce [chronic low back pain] by 39%-76.8%, and a muscular strength program significantly reduced [back pain] by 61.6%."

There is low- to moderate-certainty evidence that yoga compared to non-exercise controls results in small to moderate improvements in back-related function at three and six months. Yoga may also be slightly more effective for pain at three and six months, however the effect size did not meet predefined levels of minimum clinical importance.

We're learning how much back pain is mental, and that mind-body approaches can help

Spinal manipulation by chiropractors works about as well as exercise or over-the-counter drugs - with some big caveats

The results on massage are mixed - but it's also pretty harmless

Acupuncture seems to help too - sort of - though it's more controversial

We need make our default choices more back- (and health-) friendly

Addendum: America's most famous back guru