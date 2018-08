© simm18pl / Getty Images

A South Korean cult leader has been arrested after she allegedly confiscated the passports of 400 of her worshippers, subjected them to ritual beatings, and left them stranded in Fiji.Shin Ok-ju was arrested at South Korea's Incheon International Airport, along with three other leaders of Grace Road Church, reports The Korean Times.Shin's worshippers started following her to Fiji in 2014 because she predicted a famine on the Korean peninsula. Once they arrived, their passports were reportedly seized and a selected group of "guardians" prevented them from leaving.The alarm was raised after five followers managed to escape the cult and notify South Korean authorities.