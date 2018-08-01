Media reports that portray Maria Butina as a spy misrepresent the actual charges leveled against her, and no evidence has been produced to back allegations that the Russian activist was a "honey trap," Butina's lawyer told RT.Sensational reports about Butina's alleged activities in Washington read like a spy novel, but the US government's case against the 29-year-old Russian student and gun activist is far more mundane, Robert Driscoll, Butina's lawyer, told RT in an exclusive interview.Driscoll also criticized the way that his client's case was being presented to the public, noting thatHe said he was trying to push back against "the public and editors and producers" who enjoy speculating on the unproven claims, noting "it's very hard to see your client kind of dragged through the mud like this."The full interview will air on Wednesday, August 1 at 21:00 GMT.