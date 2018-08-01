© REUTERS / Ammar Awad

Fifty-eight percent of Israelis support the controversial nation-state law anchoring the privileged status of the Jews in Israel, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a new poll., while eight percent have no opinion on the issue, The Jerusalem Post reported citing the Panels Research poll conducted for the Walla! News.The new legislation has a solid support of 85 percent among those, who define themselves as right-wing parties' supporters.Another indicator of popular support for the policy of the Israeli government is the public support for the ruling party of Likud, which would get 33 out of 120 seats in the Knesset comparing to 30 seats it currently holds.The poll was conducted among 532 Israelis with a margin of error amounting to 4.4 percent.On July 19, the Israeli parliament passed constitutional law declaring Israel a "nation-state," which meant that only Jews would now have the right to self-determination. The legislation also declares Hebrew as the only official language, stripping Arabic of the same status. The new law has been widely criticized as a complication to the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.