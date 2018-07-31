their aims overlapped significantly with British foreign policy

The Manchester suicide bomber was rescued by the Navy from war-torn Libya three years before his pop concert atrocity, the Mail reveals today.Last May he set off a bomb in Manchester Arena that killed 22, including seven children.by HMS Enterprise.The pair had been caught up in fighting in Libya and were among more than 100 British citizens taken to safety.Photographs released by Ministry of Defence officials at the time showed the group being brought on board the Navy vessel.A Whitehall source said: 'For this man to have committed such an atrocity on UK soil after we rescued him from Libya was an act of utter betrayal.'The revelation will enrage families who lost loved ones in Abedi's despicable attack. It is also likely to raise fresh fears over possible intelligence failures.The presence of the Abedi brothers among the 110 evacuees from Libya in 2014 was confirmed by family friends in Libya. One said: 'They were sent together by the Royal Navy to Malta.'Sources in London also confirmed Salman was on HMS Enterprise.After being dropped off in Malta, Salman and his 21-year-old brother - the British-born sons of Libyan migrants - flew back to Manchester where they were living at the time.Salman, who was on a gap year from Manchester College, went on to study business management at Salford University, before dropping out and descending into a fanatical spiral that culminated in last year's suicide bombing at the age of 22.The Abedi brothers shuttled back and forth between Manchester and Tripoli because their parents - Ramadan and Samia - had returned to Libya.Ramadan is thought to have gone back in time for the 2011 revolution, allegedly fighting against the Gaddafi regime with the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group.It is not certain whether the two brothers were with their father at the time of the revolution or instead in neighbouring Tunisia.But they were on holiday in Libya in August 2014 when civil war fighting broke out and British officials offered to evacuate UK citizens.The Royal Navy was tasked with picking them up, along with other British nationals, on a list provided to sailors.By that time, the Foreign Office had already changed its official travel advice to warn Britons in Libya to 'leave immediately by commercial means' because of the fighting around Tripoli and the wider instability nationwide.The advice said those unable to leave independently could seek 'assisted departure'.A senior source told the Mail: 'He was a British citizen so it was our job to safeguard him. Salman was one of many people in that mix and we absolutely had to evacuate him.'He was not a threat at the time and it was in a very different context.'However, a family friend was adamant that Abedi was there for innocent purposes. The friend said: 'Salman and Hashem were not involved in fighting at all and they had spent a lot of time with their mother in Tunisia.'At the time of the rescue, there were increasingly brutal battles between various militia groups fighting for control of Tripoli's airport and dozens were killed.As a result the Foreign Office announced it was temporarily closing its embassy and other consular operations in Libya.Amid fierce fighting UK citizens were taken in small boats from the port of Tripoli to HMS Enterprise, a survey ship on a routine deployment in the Mediterranean. There were joined by two Irish citizens and a German.It is not known if the flights home to the UK were paid for by the British government.A security source downplayed claims that Abedi was involved in fighting and said hejust been visiting his family.'When they leave the UK it becomes a lot more challenging to keep track of them, especially when they have family links in other countries,' said the insider.'But his visits werefor nefarious purposes. He did things largely alone. The internet played a large role when it came to his terror training.'A report into the handling of the Manchester bombing by David Anderson QC revealed thatPublished in December last year, the report said he was investigated because it was 'thought that he might have been an individual who had been seen acting suspiciously with a subject of interest' to counter-terrorism police.Abedi did know the suspect but turned out not to have been the individual seen with him and his record was closed in July 2014. He was classed as a low residual risk.The report found that this allegation was wrong andAbedi attended Burnage Academy for Boys in Manchester between 2009 and 2011 before going to Manchester College until 2013.A community support worker, who did not wish to be named, told the BBC they had informed the authorities after Abedi publicly said 'he was supporting terrorism' and that 'being a suicide bomber is OK'.Greater Manchester Police found no record of the phone calls, however.The Anderson review concluded that the investigative actions taken in relation to Abedi, and the subsequent decision to shut his file, were sound on the basis of the information available at the time.At the time of the rescue in 2014, the MoD released a statement from HMS Enterprise's commanding officer, Cdr Mark Varta, saying: 'This is a period of uncertainty for UK citizens based in Libya but we have been proud to play our part in enabling their move to safety.'The then defence secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, said: 'I thank the crew of HMS Enterprise for their support and professionalism in carrying out this important task.'The 90-metre-long survey ship, normally based in Plymouth, had been eight weeks into an 18-month mission carrying out surveys in the area.Last night, a Government spokesman said: 'During the deteriorating security situation in Libya in 2014, Border Force officials were deployed to assist with the evacuation of British nationals and their dependents.'The Manchester bomber wasn't the only member of his family to be rescued by the Royal Navy on that day in August 2014.Salman Abedi's brother Hashem was also picked up by brave servicemen - to return to Britain and play a key role in the atrocity carried out by Salman.Hashem - alleged to have helped to buy materials for the Manchester bomb - is back in Libya, languishing in prison in Tripoli under a militia guard as the Libyan and British governments wrangle over his extradition to the UK.He is being held by the Special Deterrence Force, also known as Rada, at a sprawling base at Mitiga airport. Discussions on bringing him back to Britain are believed to have stalled. When the brothers were rescued by the Navy, it was three years after Colonel Gaddafi had been ousted and Libya was again in the grip of outright warfare. 2014 marked the start of a particularly bloody conflict known as the second civil war.Rival tribal groups fought bitterly for control of the country. Some were aligned with the 'Libyan government', elected democratically in June that year. Violently opposing was a hodgepodge of Islamist militias.Amid the turmoil, the UK embassy in Tripoli was closed and the Ministry of Defence scrambled to evacuate British citizens stranded in the war zone.But Salman was hardly some idle tourist caught up in the mayhem. Though born and bred in Britain, Abedi went on his school holidays to the war in Libya, where he may have learnt to kill as a 16-year-old.While his Manchester classmates were embarking on A-levels, Abedi was taking up arms on a 'gap year' at the front line. The teenager had been taken to Libya by his father Ramadan Abedi to fight in the revolution.Friends said Salman Abedi grew up a typical teenager, supporting Manchester United and enjoying parties, drinking and smoking cannabis. He was teased with the nickname Dumbo at school for his big ears.But when the revolution against Gaddafi erupted, his father seized the chance to take him back to his homeland to join the battle against the despot., and in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Britain had cut off diplomatic ties with Gaddafi's regime after Pan Am Flight 103 was blown up over Lockerbie and policewoman Yvonne Fletcher was murdered in London.It was even claimed - although denied - thatEither way, by the early Nineties, many senior members of the LIFG were being pursued by Gaddafi and given sanctuary by Britain, with many settling in Manchester.Among them was Mr Abedi, a one-time employee of Libya's notorious secret police, who fled first to Saudi Arabia in 1991 and then to Britain a year later.Mr Abedi and his wife Samia Tabbal - described as an incredibly bright nuclear engineer who graduated top of her class from Tripoli university - lived in the Whalley Range district of ManchesterBut life for the LIFG veterans in Manchester started to get uncomfortable in 1999 when Tony Blair began the process of bringing Gaddafi in from the cold.Diplomatic relations were resumed and sanctions were lifted. But in Manchester, the old LIFG warriors found their organisation designated as a terror group by the UN and the Home Office. Many of the Libyans living in Britain were placed under control orders.Then came the Arab Spring in 2011, and Britain turned its back on Gaddafi once more.David Cameron's government sent warplanes to support the uprising against him.In the years that followed, Salman and Hashem, divided their time between Manchester and the war in Libya, using their British passports to travel freely between the two. Their parents relocated to Tripoli, effectively leaving the boys to look after themselves in the UK.Salman quit Manchester College in 2013 with 'anger management issues'and telling the head teacher there were 'a lot of things going on' with his family and 'fighting in Libya'.In 2014, he was back in Libya when full-blown war returned following the June parliamentary elections that squeezed the Islamist factions to a minority of seats.Rather than accept the result, Islamist leaders accused the new parliament of being dominated by supporters of the dictator and battled the nationalist militia.By August, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were launching airstrikes against the Islamists who had seized control of Tripoli airport. To make matters even more chaotic, fanatics from the Islamic State group were establishing a stronghold in coastal areas, broadcasting gruesome videos of their self-proclaimed warriors beheading captured Christians.It was around this time that the Royal Navy ship was dispatched to help Britons make their escape from the hellish situation. Salman and Hashem - who had been spending the summer in Tripoli with their family - took their chance to join the evacuation. Back in Manchester, Abedi enrolled at Salford University, collecting about £7,000 from the taxpayer-funded Student Loans Company.He used the taxpayers' cash to help bankroll his terror plot, travelling to and from Libya where he became increasingly battle hardened. Then on May 22 last year, he took his explosives-packed rucksack bearing a logo of the Union Flag and wrought terrible carnage on the country that gave his parents safe haven and rescued him from a war zone.Hashem, 21, was arrested in a remote farmhouse outside the Libyan capital a day after the suicide bombing in May last year.The British government requested in October last year that he be extradited to face trial over the massacre. He is separately facing allegations that he was part of a plot to kill a British ambassador in Libya. Hashem is held is in a prison section specifically for IS suspects, of which there are around 250. His father Ramadan, was also detained outside his home in a Tripoli suburb but later released.British police believe Hashem helped his brother buy the materials to build the bomb detonated at Manchester Arena. He has also been linked to a suicide plot to kill Peter Millett, the UK's envoy to Libya. But in May this year senior Libyan sources told the Mail that Hashem could escape UK justice by refusing to face trial here.