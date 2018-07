© The Washington Post



The personnel chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency - who resigned just weeks ago - is under investigation after being accused of creating an atmosphere of widespread sexual harassment over years in which women were hired as possible sexual partners for male employees, the agency's leader said Monday.The alleged harassment and other misconduct, revealed through a preliminary seven-month internal investigation, was a "systemic problem going on for years," said FEMA Administrator William "Brock" Long. Some of the behavior could rise to the level of criminal activity, he said.Some of the claims about the agency's former personnel chief are detailed in a written executive summary of the investigation provided to The Washington Post. FEMA officials provided other details and confirmed that the individual under investigation, whose name was redacted from the report, is Corey Coleman, who led the personnel department from 2011 until his resignation in June.Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment, and no one answered the door at his Northeast Washington home when a Washington Post reporter visited Monday. Coleman resigned June 18, before a scheduled interview with investigators, and FEMA officials said they have not been able to question him since.Online records show Coleman was a senior executive who was paid an annual salary of $177,150."What we uncovered was a systemic problem going back years," Long said. He said he has referred several of the cases to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general, who oversees FEMA, to investigate possible criminal sexual assault."The biggest problem I may solve here may be the eradication of this cancer," Long said. "How many complaints were not heard? I've got to make sure we have a safe working environment for our employees."Long said the problems extend beyond Coleman. The investigation is "not going to stop with him," he said.The misconduct went back as far as 2015, said Long, who received a direct complaint from an employee, who said Coleman sexually harassed her, and forwarded it to the general counsel's office, which started the internal investigation.FEMA officials said the inspector general's office had received complaints about Coleman before Long's arrival and referred them back to the agency to investigate.The preliminary investigation, completed Friday, found that an official described as the former chief component human capital officer had sexual encounters with two subordinates, one in 2015 and the other in 2017 continuing into this year. FEMA officials confirmed this person was Coleman.Both women accompanied him on work trips, but one had no official duties on the trips. When the first woman ended the relationship, Coleman pressured her for dates - then denied her a promotion and tried to fire her, she told FEMA investigators. She said she kept her job by telling him she might be willing to go on dates with him again, according to the preliminary report.Long sent an all-employee email Monday describing the investigation and steps he is taking to address sexual harassment, including mandatory training by an outside company, new counseling services, a new office to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and a team of independent contractors to look into pending claims that may have been "inadequately addressed."Coleman was hired at FEMA in 2011 as deputy personnel chief from the U.S. Secret Service, where he was chief human resources officer for the information technology department.He was quickly promoted to the top job, overseeing hiring and all personnel policies for the 20,000-person agency and its 10 regional offices.