US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that collusion isn't a crime, and that he never colluded with anyone. His tweet came as the first trial from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' probe begins."Collusion is not a crime," he tweeted Tuesday. "But that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!"Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is set to appear before a Virginia court on Tuesday.Mueller will likely draw attention to Manafort's lavish lifestyle, funded by his political consulting work for Ukraine's pro-Russian former leader Viktor Yanukovych.President Trump has repeatedly denied any accusations of collusion, and has branded the Mueller investigation a politically motivated "Witch Hunt," started by his political opponents on a false premise.On Monday, Rudy Giuliani - Trump's attorney - also asserted on television that "collusion is not a crime," and declared Trump "absolutely innocent."The Mueller investigation has been ongoing for over a year, and in that time has shifted away from trying to find evidence of 'Russian collusion' to looking for evidence that Trump and his team sought to obstruct the investigation itself. Mueller has even suggested recently that the President's tweets will be examined for evidence of obstruction.