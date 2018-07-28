Dr. William Pettit at Peticote Veterinary Clinic in Southampton, who treated the 95-pound yellow Labrador, said the owner was walking with the dog in a wooded area off Branch Street when a beaver approached him."It probably would have been successful, too," Pettit said, "if the owner hadn't stepped in and stopped it."The dog's owner hit the beaver repeatedly in its face until it retreated, Pettit said.The 3-year-old dog "was bitten severely," Pettit added, and left with a 3- to 4-inch gash on its leg.The incident, which happened around 6 p.m., prompted Medford Township police to issue a warning to residents to be cautious when walking dogs near wooded areas and waterways, a warning Pettit echoed. Dog owners should keep their dogs leashed and exercise caution.Police are investigating the incident and working to trap the animal to test if for rabies. The township said the park is closed until further notice.Pettit said that while beavers might sometimes be aggressive when protecting their young, they usually give birth in the spring which would make that an unlikely scenario this late in the summer.Rabies, he said, is likely the reason for the beaver's aggressive behavior. In order to determine whether that is the case, he said, the animal must be trapped and tested by examining its brain tissue.