The jihadist rebels launched another heavy attack on Russia's Hmeymim Airbase last night, targeting the northeastern perimeter of this strategic installation.According to a source in Latakia, the jihadist rebels launched their attacklate last night, prompting the Russian air defense to activate their rocket sirens.The military source added that the armed dronesNot long after the jihadist attack, the Russian Aerospace Forces resumed their military operations at the Hmeymim Airbase.The Russian Aerospace Forces would then carry out a large number of airstrikes over the Islamic State's (ISIS) pocket in southwest Syria.For the jihadist rebels that launched the assault on the Hmeymim Airbase, they will likely come under attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces later this week, as the latter intensifies their strikes on the northern countryside of Latakia.