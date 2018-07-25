Society's Child
Charlie Rowley describes finding novichok perfume bottle, contaminating himself in first interview after recovery
ITV News
Tue, 24 Jul 2018 16:22 UTC
In an exclusive interview with ITV News, the 45-year-old explained how his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill moments after spraying the liquid on her wrists.
He said: "Within 15 minutes, I believe Dawn said she felt she had a headache and asked me if I had any headache tablets. I had a look around the flat and within that time she said she felt peculiar and needed to lie down in the bath, which at the time I thought was a bit strange.
"I went into the bathroom and found her in the bath, fully clothed, in a very ill state."
Mr Rowley later fell critically ill himself. Dawn died eight days later.
Charlie on how he and Dawn became exposed to the nerve agent
He told ITV News he had found a sealed box in a cellophane wrapper containing a perfume bottle some days earlier, and had kept it at his Amesbury home, before handing it to his partner of two years as a gift.
He explained how he struggled to remember where he had originally found the item but was convinced it was legitimate, as it looked like it hadn't been used, "Which made me think it was quite safe," he said.
"The fact that it was a product Dawn recognised, as a product that was quite out there and known. It's very strange. It's quite scary to think that something can be disguised in that manner and left to be found in public."
Before handing the perfume over to Dawn, Mr Rowley explained how some of the deadly liquid spilt over his hands, as he attempted to place the pump dispenser inside the bottle.
"It had an oily substance and I smelt it and it didn't smell of perfume. It felt oily, so I washed it off really quick but I didn't think anything of it. It all happened so quick," he said.
Mr Rowley says he doesn't remember falling ill but has been told by friends he was "stumbling and "foaming" at the mouth. He remained unconscious for weeks.
Charlie Rowley on learning he had been exposed to Novichok
He woke up to learn his partner Dawn had died after both of them had been exposed to Novichok.
He said: "When I came round, weeks after, the police were talking to me and they mentioned a bottle they found in the flat. They ran tests on it and I could pretty much guarantee the contents of the bottle was perfume and it was nothing to worry about. They ran tests on it and I was in complete shock when they told me it was Novichok."
"It looked expensive, unfortunately it turned out to be a bad find," he added.
He went on to warn others of picking up items they come across in public place.
"All I can say it to the public be very careful of what you pick up. Whether it be cosmetics or sealed. Do not pick up anything. That's my message to the public. Do not pick up anything."
Charlie Rowley pays tribute to his partner Dawn Sturgess
Speaking about the loss of his partner Dawn, Mr Rowley paid tribute to the 44-year-old mother-of-three.
"Dawn was a loving, caring mother," he said. "She had so much time for her daughter and her two boys. She was a very caring, loving woman."
He explained speaking to Dawn's family was "reassuring" as he holds himself responsible for her death.
"I felt I was to blame and I still do."
Asked if he felt lucky to be alive, Mr Rowley said: "They say I'm lucky but I don't feel lucky...I've lost my partner."
Charlie Rowley's anger at those responsible
Mr Rowley spoke of his anger at those responsible for discarding the bottle containing the deadly nerve agent.
"I think it was very irresponsible for people to leave the poison for anybody to pick up. It could have been children. It was just so unfortunate. I'm very angry at the whole incident."
He added it "would mean a great deal" to him to discover who was responsible for dumping Novichok in a public place.
The impact on Mr Rowley's health
Mr Rowley was unconscious for weeks and as a result, he says the muscles in his legs need "rebuilding and strengthening".
Following the exposure to the nerve agent, he added that thought processes "are a lot harder" and it is more difficult "to think and concentrate," which he says is to be expected.
Asked if he would ever return to his Amesbury home, Mr Rowley added: "The word is it's on lockdown. Decontamination. The truth is I wouldn't like to go back. Too many bad memories."
Latest revelations 'raise several questions'
The latest development as to how Mr Rowley and Ms Sturgess came into contact with Novichok "raises questions" as to whether Salisbury is now free of the nerve agent, according to ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn.
He said: "We are not privy to a lot of the details that police have as part of the investigation, but what Charlie Rowley said today was interesting in terms of the perfume bottle.
"He said it was unopened, the box it was in was sealed, and that they had to use a knife in order to cut through it.
"That raises the question: if it wasn't used, is this the only Novichok that exists in this city? And was it the same Novichok used to attack Sergei and Yulia Skripal?"
Reader Comments
... he had found a sealed box in a cellophane wrapper containing a perfume bottle ... before handing it to his partner as a giftSo how many perfumes require you to place the pump dispenser in the bottle ...
... it was a product Dawn recognised, as a product that was quite out there and known
Before handing the perfume over to Dawn, Mr Rowley explained how some of the deadly liquid spilt over his hands, as he attempted to place the pump dispenser inside the bottle .
If you were giving perfume as a gift, would you ever unwrap it and prepare it in this way beforehand?
I still don't know why Basu has to be so coy, telling us they know it was in a "bottle" but not telling us what sort ... (except the obvious fear mongering)
If there are other containers out there, it would seem fairly logical it would be in the same well known brand, recognizable perfume boxes ... but we're not allowed to know the brand or what it looks like
Comment: Assuming Rowley is telling the truth as much as he is able to do so, how this fits into the official narrative of the Salisbury attacks is not at all clear. A "sealed" bottle? Maybe Rowley wasn't clear and the bottle wasn't fully sealed, just still in the previously opened cellophane. Because if this was the same novichok used on the Skripals - as the British authorities are claiming - how could it still be sealed? Was it another, 'back-up' bottle? Was it planted after the fact, in which case it was not connected to the Skripal poisoning?
The novichok was first used in gel form, according to authorities. Now it's liquid? Did the assassins use the perfume bottle to spray gel-turned-into-liquid novichok on Skripal's door handle? See: Evil Russian Novichok: The odorless nerve agent that just so happens to also stink to high heaven
As for Rowley's statements, on the one hand he says he could've sworn it was perfume; on the other he says that it was oily and didn't smell like perfume. It's also odd that he remembers "finding" the bottle, but not where, only that it probably wasn't in the park, as has been reported by other news outlets. Whatever the truth of the whole story, it still doesn't add any clarity to the Skripal poisonings...