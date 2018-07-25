In a 2013 stand-up routine that recently resurfaced online, Noah jokes that while "all women of every race can be beautiful," he has yet to see a beautiful Aboriginal woman.
"Plus it's not always about looks. Maybe Aboriginal women do special things. Maybe they'll just like, jump on top of you and be like," he continued, making a sexually suggestive gesture.
The video was taken down, and Noah apologized via Twitter, but not before the internet noticed. Australian author and indigenous literature academic Anita Heiss said that she was "disgusted and appalled by the comments," and added that his off-color humor "denigrates Aboriginal women." Some Australians are now calling for a boycott of Noah's upcoming Australian tour.
While Noah has used his platform on the 'Daily Show' to rail against President Donald Trump and preach about race relations in America, some of his old tweets reveal a much less politically correct sense of humor.
Before taking over host duty at the Daily Show in 2015, Noah joked about almost running over Jews in his German car, insulted fat women, and made light of Chris Brown beating then-girlfriend Rihanna to a pulp.
Almost bumped a Jewish kid crossing the road. He didn't look b4 crossing but I still would hav felt so bad in my german car!
- Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 18, 2009
"Oh yeah the weekend. People are gonna get drunk & think that I'm sexy!" - fat chicks everywhere.
- Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 14, 2011
Today because of allergies, I woke up and my face was puffy and swollen- I looked like I was in the car with chris brown.While Noah's jokes were made in a time before PC culture managed to fully invade comedy, the South African comedian might now be held to the same standards the left applies to jokes it doesn't like. Earlier this year, Roseanne Barr, star of rebooted sitcom Roseanne, felt the left's anger when she made an allegedly racist joke about how Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett looks like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."
- Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 25, 2009
Barr apologized, but was lambasted by liberals and swiftly fired by her network, ABC. She then argued that her harsh punishment was due to her conservative views, which she regularly broadcasts on Twitter. Her sacking ignited a debate over the apparent double standard in the entertainment industry, where conservatives are vilified and exiled for offenses that liberals get away with.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn didn't get away with it last week, however. Before the outrage machine got busy with Noah's racially suspect jokes, Disney fired Gunn for tens of thousands of far more sickening tweets referencing pedophilia and rape.
The tweets, spanning a decade and now deleted, were dug up by conservative journalists, including Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec, and Disney severed its ties with Gunn on Friday.
Despite the content of the tweets, which in some cases with no setup or punchline, referenced forced oral sex and rape with children, some liberals defended Gunn, arguing that he shouldn't be held accountable for 'jokes' made years ago. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista said that Gunn is "gentle and kind and cares deeply for people," and added that he is "not ok with what's happening to him."
Gunn owned up to his mistakes and apologized, taking a different approach than liberal comedian Michael Ian Black took the same week. After being slated for making similar tweets about child abuse and pedophilia, Black deployed the Joy Reid defense, and blamed Russian hackers and the NRA.
In one of his tweets, which is still online, Black jokes that he is hosting 11-year-old girls at his home and that he is "terrified their parents will find out." In another, he jokes that he doesn't like watching the kids show iCarly "because there is nobody on that show I want to molest."
To some conservatives, liberal comedians are finally getting a taste of their own medicine. Gunn and Black regularly blast Trump on their Twitter feeds, and retweet #resistance activists.
According to Roseanne Barr, even as liberals get punished by their own rules, there's still a double standard at play. "I'm disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn's pedophile jokes," she tweeted, "as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn't even understand."