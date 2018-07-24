Earth Changes
Flooding affects over 30,000 in Liberia
FloodList
Mon, 23 Jul 2018 13:20 UTC
Flooding hit Monrovia and surrounding areas of Montserrado County on 18 July, 2018. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said the flooding caused significant material damage and severe transport problems. Flooding also affected parts of neighbouring Margibi County. As of 19 July, a total of 31,186 people were affected, including thousands of children.
The NDMA, responsible for coordinating disaster management in Liberia, says it has been working around the clock along with other government agencies and international partners to provide support to people affected by flooding.
"We have our first responders on the field providing assistance and collecting data", said Henry Williams, head of NDMA.
As of 19 July, 28,630 people were affected by flooding in Montserrado County, including 6,928 children, according to the latest figures from NDMA. Many of the areas affected are in and around Monrovia. At least 187 homes have been damaged by the flooding.
In Margibi County, flooding has affected 2,556 people, with Joe Blow Town the worst hit, with 1,596 people affected. Elsewhere in Margibi County, Unification Town, Duwo Town and Duazon were also affected.
Local media also reported some flooding in Grand Bassa county.
"America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy lest she involve herself beyond power of extrication, in all wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The United States might become the dictatress of the world, but she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit."
