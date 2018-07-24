Flooding in Monrovia, Liberia, 18 July 2018.
© NDMA Liberia
Parts of Liberia, including the capital Monrovia, experienced flooding after days of heavy rain in the country.

Flooding hit Monrovia and surrounding areas of Montserrado County on 18 July, 2018. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said the flooding caused significant material damage and severe transport problems. Flooding also affected parts of neighbouring Margibi County. As of 19 July, a total of 31,186 people were affected, including thousands of children.

The NDMA, responsible for coordinating disaster management in Liberia, says it has been working around the clock along with other government agencies and international partners to provide support to people affected by flooding.

"We have our first responders on the field providing assistance and collecting data", said Henry Williams, head of NDMA.



As of 19 July, 28,630 people were affected by flooding in Montserrado County, including 6,928 children, according to the latest figures from NDMA. Many of the areas affected are in and around Monrovia. At least 187 homes have been damaged by the flooding.

In Margibi County, flooding has affected 2,556 people, with Joe Blow Town the worst hit, with 1,596 people affected. Elsewhere in Margibi County, Unification Town, Duwo Town and Duazon were also affected.

Local media also reported some flooding in Grand Bassa county.