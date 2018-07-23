Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) has lashed out at US President Donald Trump again, this time referring to him as "[Vladimir] Putin's apprentice" and claiming she knows about a secret deal between Trump and the Russian president.Speaking on MSNBC's AM Joy show on Sunday, the California congresswoman said that she has been trying to warn the American public for months that Trump is "dangerous" and "in bed with Putin."Trump "has promised [Putin] that once he was elected, he would get those sanctions lifted," she said. "I think he is Putin's apprentice. He's been under his tutelage for a long time now."Waters also criticized Republicans for failing to condemn the president for inviting Putin to the White House later this year."[Republicans] have no guts. They have no courage. They're not standing up for America. I dare them to talk about how patriotic they are given what they are allowing this president to do," she said.Waters, who represents California's 43rd congressional district, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Trump, repeatedly calling for his impeachment.She has refused to back down in the face of controversy, however, and said she was "blessed with courage" and the strength she needs to not be "intimidated by the likes of Donald Trump."Trump has previously responded to attacks from Waters by calling her an "extraordinarily low IQ person" and the "face of the Democrat Party."