It is no response to say that the United States doesn't meddle in foreign elections, because it has in the past-at least as recently as Bill Clinton's intervention in the Russian presidential election of 1996 and possibly as recently as the Hillary Clinton State Department's alleged intervention in Russia's 2011 legislative elections. And during the Cold War the United States intervened in numerous foreign elections, more than twice as often as the Soviet Union. Intelligence history expert Loch Johnson told Scott Shane that the 2016 Russia electoral interference is "the cyber-age version of standard United States practice for decades, whenever American officials were worried about a foreign vote." The CIA's former chief of Russia operations, Steven L. Hall, told Shane: "If you ask an intelligence officer, did the Russians break the rules or do something bizarre, the answer is no, not at all." Hall added that "the United States 'absolutely' has carried out such election influence operations historically, and I hope we keep doing it."
Nothing gets the phony "Resistance," corporate media and neocons more hysterical than when Trump isn't belligerent enough while meeting with foreign leaders abroad. While the pearl clutching was intense during the North Korea summit, the reoccurring, systematic outrage spectacle was taken to entirely new levels of stupidity and hyperbole during yesterday's meeting with Putin in Finland.
Some people hate Trump so intensely they're willing to take the word of a professional liar and manipulator as scripture. In fact, Brennan is so uniquely skilled at the dark art of deception, Trevor Timm, executive direction of the Freedom of the Press foundation described him in the following manner in a must read 2014 article: "this is the type of spy who apologizes even though he's not sorry, who lies because he doesn't like to tell the truth." The article also refers to him as "the most talented liar in Washington." This is the sort of hero the phony "resistance" is rallying around. No thank you.
It wasn't just Brennan, of course. The mental disorder colloquially known as Trump Derangement Syndrome is widely distributed throughout society at this point. Baseless accusations of treason were thrown around casually by all sorts of TDS sufferers, including sitting members of Congress. To see the extent of the disease, take a look at the show put on by Democratic Congressman from Washington state, Rep. Adam Smith.
Via The Hill:
"At every turn of his trip to Europe, President Trump has followed a script that parallels Moscow's plan to weaken and divide America's allies and partners and undermine democratic values. There is an extensive factual record suggesting that President Trump's campaign and the Russians conspired to influence our election for President Trump," Smith, a top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in an official statement.Those are some serious accusations. He must surely have a strong argument to support such proclamations, right? Wrong. Turns out it was all show, pure politics.
"Now Trump is trying to cover it up. There is no sugar coating this. It is hard to see President Trump siding with Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence community and our criminal investigators as anything other than treason."
In an interview with The Seattle Times, Smith expanded on his "treason" comment, saying Trump legally did not commit treason but has committed other impeachable offenses.It says a lot that the resistance itself doesn't even believe its own nonsense. They're just using hyperbolic and dangerous language to make people crazy and feed more TDS.
"Treason might have been a little bit of hyperbole," Smith told The Seattle Times. "There is no question in my mind that the United States has the need to begin an impeachment investigation."
Here's yet another example of a wild-eyed Democratic Congressman sounding utterly bloodthirsty and unhinged. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee is openly saying the U.S. is at war with Russia.
From The Hill:
"No question about it," Cohen told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising" when asked whether the Russian hacking and propaganda effort constituted an act of war.This is a very sick individual.
"It was a foreign interference with our basic Democratic values. The underpinnings of Democratic society is elections, and free elections, and they invaded our country," he continued.
Cohen went on to say that the U.S. should have countered with a cyber attack on Russia.
"A cyber attack that made Russian society valueless. They could have gone into Russian banks, Russian government. Our cyber abilities are such that we could have attacked them with a cyber attack that would have crippled Russia," he said.
While the above is incredibly twisted, it's become increasingly clear that Russiagate has become something akin to a religion. It's adherents have become so attached to the story that Trump's "wholly in the pocket of Putin," they're increasingly lobbing serious and baseless accusations against people who fail to acquiesce to their dogma. I was a victim of this back in November 2016 when I was falsely slandered in The Washington Post's ludicrous and now infamous PropOrNot article.
More recently, we've seen MSNBC pundit Malcom Nance (ex-military/intelligence) call Glenn Greenwald a Russian agent (without evidence of course), followed by "journalist" David Corn calling Rand Paul a "traitor" for stating indisputable facts.
Calling someone a traitor for stating obvious facts that threaten the hysteria you're trying to cultivate is a prime example of how this whole thing has turned into some creepy D.C. establishment religion. If these people have such a solid case and the facts are on their side, there's no need to resort to such demented craziness. It does nothing other than promote societal insanity and push the unconvinced away.
It's because of stuff like this that we're no longer able to have a real conversation about anything in this country (many Trump cheerleaders employ the same tactics) . This is a deadly thing for any society and will be explored in Part 2.
