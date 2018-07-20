In a move which series "Storm Chasers" fans will find more reminiscent of the TIV and the Dominator, a boat made a near-intercept of a large waterspout.The massive waterspout formed off the coast of Minori, Salerno (Campania), southwestern Italy in the morning of July 17. The waterspout grazed a boat, passing it within meters. We would definitely love to see the footage from the boat! Definitely a view worthy of "Storm Chasers"!Below is another view, from a somewhat larger distance - certainly a beautiful waterspout!